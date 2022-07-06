Rupee slips by Rs1.05 against dollar

As rains lashed the country and an extended fund program from the IMF continued to face delays, it was the rupee that continued to slip, sliding down by Rs1.05 against the US dollar on Wednesday.

Data released by the State Bank of Pakistan showed that the US dollar was traded at Rs207.99 in the interbank on Wednesday, up by Rs1.05 from the previous day’s close.

On Tuesday, data showed, that one US dollar was being traded for Rs206.94.

The first time that the US dollar attained this level was on June 16, when it was traded for Rs207.7. The last time when the US dollar was traded for this much was on June 27 when it closed at Rs207.94.