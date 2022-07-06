Covid, weather advisory issued for Eidul Azha holidays

Federal Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel has said that the steps are being taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus through an integrated strategy.

Citing the heightened risk of Covid-19 outbreak in crowded places, the federal minister asked tourists visiting the mountainous regions during the Eidul Azha to adhere to safety guidelines in the wake of the sixth wave of the pandemic.

“Use masks and sanitizers, maintain social distance, and ensure full vaccination against coronavirus,” Patel reminded people planning to go on a vacation.

The travel advisory was issued in the backdrop of the upcoming Eidul Azha holidays during which people set out to enjoy across the country, particularly in northern areas.

Patel also requested that fully vaccinated persons receive a booster dose in case their vaccination was done more than six months ago.

Meanwhile, National Institute of Health (NIH) Executive Director Dr Aamer Ikram urged tourists to check credible sources for information regarding weather conditions before embarking on a journey.

“Especially the forecast regarding rain, hail, and strong winds,” he added.

The executive director also said that during the sudden influx of tourists, accommodation and food facilities in hotels and restaurants become inadequate.

He asked people to make sure there is an abundant supply of food and drinks, as well as proper accommodation available at an adequate cost, at the places tourists are planning to enjoy their holidays.

“Avoid visiting flood and landslide-prone areas and strictly follow the instructions of the concerned government officials/institutions regarding road clearance,” the NIH head added.