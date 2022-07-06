Four Pakistan cricketers set to feature in CPL

Four Pakistan players will be in action during the upcoming season of the Caribbean Premier League.

Pacer Mohammad Amir and all-rounder Imad Wasim will represent Jamaica Tallawahs. Amir represented the Barbados Royals last season, claiming 11 wickets at an average of 13.54. On the other hand, Wasim has been retained by the franchise.

Hard-hitting wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan will be playing for Barbados Royals. The right-hander is returning to the Royals for a second successive season having made his CPL debut in 2021.

Meanwhile, rookie Pakistan all-rounder Qasim Akram was drafted in by St Kitts & Nevis Patriots.

Akram will fill in for Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga for the first few matches of the Patriots season. The Pakistan youngster led the Pakistan team which took part in the U19 Cricket World Cup in the Caribbean earlier this year.

The event, which includes six teams, will begin on August 31 with the final set to be played on September 30.

The 2022 season will take place in four countries, St Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, Trinidad & Tobago and Guyana with the final set to talk place at Providence.

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots are the defending champions of CPL.