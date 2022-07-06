Monsoon devastations: 77 killed since June 14 in rain-related incidents, says climate minister

Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman said on Wednesday that the country has received 87% above normal rainfall during the prevailing monsoon season whereas the death toll due to heavy rains had surged to 77 since June 14.

The minister was addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

Sherry Rehman said that the monsoon and pre-monsoon events taking place across the country were due to the climate change.

“Pakistan has become the sixth most affected country due to climate change,” the minister said, adding that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has issued directives to focus on climate change events. “Media is also requested to sensitize masses on precautionary measures during the monsoon disasters,” she said.

The pre-monsoon started in June received more precipitation and there were 16 glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) events recorded this season due to extreme heatwave, the minister said. Earlier, this was limited to 5-6 on average.

She added that total casualties from rain-related incident had jumped up from 68 to 77 from June 14 till the date.

She commended the efforts of provincial disaster management authorities (PDMAs) and NDMA saying, “PDMAs and NDMA did a great job in ensuring monsoon preparedness.”

The minister underlined that overall 87% more rains above average were recorded in the country. The ratio was recorded 49% in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) -28%, Punjab -22%.

The highest above-normal monsoon rainfall was witnessed in Balochistan and Sindh which received 274% and 261% above normal rainfall, she told the media persons.

Rehman said that the district administrations have been ordered to ensure cleanliness and dredging of Nullahs or drains.

She lamented that it was a national tragedy to witness 77 deaths and the government that had to respond to such tragedies.

“The first spell of monsoon started on June 29 and is expected to persist further,” she cautioned.

Sherry said there were 39 deaths reported in Balochistan due to monsoon rains whereas the season was now shifting from the North to Balochistan.