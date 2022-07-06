Shahid Afridi joins KPL franchise Jammu Janbaz

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has joined Jammu Janbaz ahead of the second season of Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

However, Afridi, who will be the team’s mentor, won’t be available for the entire tournament due to fitness concerns.

“I can still play league cricket but doctors have advised surgery but I’m trying to recover back pain through exercise. I can’t play complete Kashmir Premier League due to fitness but definitely will play a couple of matches representing Jammu Janbaz,” said Afridi.

“It is truly a privilege to join Jammu Janbaz. I like their vision where they want to give more opportunities to youngsters especially from Kashmir,” he added.

Jammu Janbaz will be participating in the event for the first time.

It must be noted that Afridi played for Rawalakot Hawks, who defeated the Muzaffarabad Tigers by seven runs to win the inaugural edition of the KPL, last year.

The second season is set to take place between July 29 to August 17 in Muzaffarabad.

Afridi has been a fan favourite since he smacked an astonishing 37-ball ton, fastest in international cricket at that time, against Sri Lanka in only his second ODI in 1996. His record for quickest century stood for 17 years.

The 42-year-old played 27 Tests, 398 ODIs and 99 T20Is over the course of his glittering career, which lasted 21 years.