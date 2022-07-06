Exclusive: My parents will kill me if I go back, says Dua Zehra

In an exclusive interview with SAMAA TV, Dua Zehra has warned that she will never go back to her parent’s house if the court orders her separation from her husband.

“They would hit me in the past for talking about him [Zaheer] and now for sure they will kill me!” Dua exclaimed in a worried tone.

She further said that she does not wish to go to Darul Aman either and wants to live with Zaheer.

Dua also said she will not travel to Karachi alone leaving Zaheer behind on his own.

On July 4, a fresh medical board approved by civil court Karachi had determined the age of Dua Zehra between 15-16 years of age, citing it closer to 15. While a former medical board had claimed the teenager’s age to lie between 16-17 years.

The teenager contests that her marriage is legal under the premise that she is post-puberty.

“My Nikkah is valid and I cannot live without him [Zaheer]!” Dua stated in her interview.

“I cannot live without him. I will die [if separated].”

She said that even the thought that Zaheer could end up in jail because of marrying her makes her extremely anxious.

When Zaheer, flanking Dua in the interview, was asked whether he was mentally prepared to go to jail, he said he has been ready since the first day [of his relationship with Dua].

He quickly added that he has faith in the justice system of the country and believes that he would be dealt justly by the court.

He lamented that people have formed [negative] perceptions about the couple based on hearsay communicated through YouTube.

When asked whether the couple has shopped for Eidul Azha, Dua said Zaheer bought her jewelry and shoes and she has to go shopping to buy new clothes.

In a message to her parents, Dua urged her parents to not drag her to court all the time.

“I have not sinned, I have entered the bond of nikah, a virtuous deed, but still they are dragging us to court all the time,” she sadly stated.

She asked the chief justice of Pakistan, chief ministers of Sindh and Punjab as well as the prime minister to help her live with freedom and requested to not be taken to court over and over again as she has done nothing wrong.