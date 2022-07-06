Zulqarnain Haider, suffering from severe stomach infection, awaits PCB support

Former wicketkeeper-batter Zulqarnain Haider is suffering from a severe stomach infection, which is why he needs the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s support in order to bear the expenses of the treatment.

The PCB’s Medical Panel has already paid Haider a visit to collect the relevant documents, however they are yet to revert with any sort of assistance so far. Although, Haider is hopeful that PCB will help him at this difficult hour.

The former right-hander revealed that he suffered from the infection while playing league cricket in Oman.

“I ate some stale food in Oman which caused infection in my stomach. This led to blockage and gas in my stomach,” said Haider. “I didn’t get operated in Oman as it was expensive. The procedure was carried out here in Pakistan.”

سابق کرکٹر ذوالقرنین حیدر معدے کے عارضے میں مبتلا ہوگئے، عمان لیگ کھیلنے گئے جس کے بعد درد ہوئی آپریشن کروالیا گیا... لیکن وہ اب امداد کے منتظر ہیں، انکی بیٹی نے بھی مدد کی اپیل کی ہے خدارا ہم سب کو ملکر انکی مدد کرنی چاہیے

Haider added that PCB will reimburse his medical bills once they get approval from the finance department.

Haider’s daughter also urged the PCB to support her father and offer him a permanent job.

“My father served PCB and Pakistan cricket for a very long time. He was also a prominent name in the cricket field,” Haider’s daughter said.

“I want the PCB to give him a permanent job which is cricket related in recognition of his services,” she added.

The 36-year-old played one Test, four ODIs and three T20I matches for Pakistan. He also featured in 102 first-class and 69 List A matches.

Haider announced in 2010 that he was hanging up his boots after claims of being threatened. He left Dubai, amid the ODI series against South Africa, without informing anyone and arrived in London. He requested asylum in London saying that he received death threats from unknown enemies in Pakistan. After staying in London for many months, Zulqarnain returned to Pakistan after getting assurance of complete security from the then Federal Interior Minister Rehman Malik.