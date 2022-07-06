Sindh anti-corruption arrests PTI’s Haleem Adil from Lahore

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader and Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh was arrested by a team of Sindh Anti-Corruption from Lahore.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon confirmed this.

In the early hours of Wednesday, Sheikh was taken into custody by men in plain clothes from a hotel located on MM Alam Road, Lahore.

CCTC footage from the hotel show a double-cabin pick-up track arriving at the hotel and six people embarked from it. Minutes later, they can be seen leaving with Sheikh.

Memon said that the Sindh government has nothing to do with PTI leader’s arrest. The anti-corruption department has the authority to take action against those involved in land grabbing, he said.

The minister said that many letters were sent to Sheikh seeking his. The PTI leader, however, did not respond, after which he was taken into custody, he added.

Haleem Adil’s PA approaches LHC for his recovery

PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh’s personal assistant Farhan has filed an application in the Lahore High Court (LHC) for his recovery.

Advocate Amir Saeed, who is representing the petitioner, told the court that the police are not telling them where Sheikh is being kept. The lawyer said Sheikh has not been presented before the court.

He requested the court to issue orders to present PTI leader before the court.