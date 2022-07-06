Pakistan Test squad leaves for Sri Lanka

The Pakistan Test squad has left for Sri Lanka ahead of the two-match series against the Islanders.

The first Test will begin on July 16 in Galle, meanwhile Colombo will host the second Test from July 24.

Pakistan will also play a three-day warm-up match in Colombo between July 11 and 13.

The series will be played under the ICC Men’s World Test Championship Cycle of 2021 – 2023.

Initially, Pakistan were also set to play a three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. However, the series was scrapped in May on request of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC). The decision was taken because SLC is keen on holding the next edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) one week before the scheduled time.

This will be Pakistan’s final away assignment of the current ICC World Test Championship cycle.

The squad named for the series include three openers, four middle-order batters, three all-rounders, two wicketkeepers, two spinners and four pacers.

Pakistan squad

Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah.