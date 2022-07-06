Climbers Shehroze Kashif, Fazal Ali found after going missing at Nanga Parbat

Pakistan’s climbers Shehroze Kashif and Fazal Ali were found after going missing at Nanga Parbat on Tuesday.

Yesterday, Kashif had become the youngest, 20, climber in the world to scale the Nanga Parbat.

However, Kashif and Ali went missing during the descend from the ninth highest mountain in the world.

Thankfully, the two climbers were seen descending to camp three from the basecamp on Wednesday morning.

“The duo [Shehroze and Fazal] survived the night at 7350m with their sheer willpower and resilience and resumed descent in the early morning as soon as weather opened,” a tweet from Shehroze’s official Twitter account stated.

According to Salman Kashif, Shehroze’s father, the climbers are “descending on their own and no one helped them”.

It must be noted that, after Shehroze and Fazal went missing, Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan had ordered Home Department to start a search and rescue mission in order to locate the climbers. He also asked them to seek support of the Army Aviation in this regard.

It must be noted that Nanga Parbat was Kashif’s eight eight-thousander. He is vying to become the youngest climber of the world to summit all 14 peaks above 8,000m.

Sharif Sadpara also goes missing

Another Pakistani climber Sharif Sadapara also went missing during summit of the Broad Peak.

According to Geo News, Sadapara’s teammates claimed that he “lost balance due to a strong gust of wind after they summited the Broad Peak”. They added that Sadapara fell from a very high altitude.

The climbers accompanying Sadapara also urged the authorities to launch a search and rescue mission, using a helicopter, since finding the missing climber from ground won’t be possible.