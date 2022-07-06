Is it harassment to ask you about your corruption? Rana asks Imran

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that former prime minister Imran Khan has been claiming that he has been harassed and threatening to lay bare everything if sidelined.

Asking you that to allow the misappropriation of nation’s Rs50billion you took assets worth Rs5billion including 485kanal in your wife’s name and 240kanal in Farah Gogi’s name in Bani Gala, does it tantamount to harassment, Rana Sanaullah asked.

He claimed that there are only two trustees to those assets, Imran Khan and his wife.

He was addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday.

If you are willing to lay bare everything before the nation, then you should also tell them who asked to staged 2014 sit-ins.

Although the person who asked has since retired and revealing everything himself, but still it would be better if you also reveal it, the minister said.