Process of accountability against Imran Khan expedited: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that the process of accountability against former prime minister Imran Khan has been expedited.

She was addressing the media in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The minister questioned ex-premier’s status of ‘sadiq and ameen’ saying that Banigala was turned into ‘Money-gala’.

Imran Khan has lost his mind, the information minister said.

Responding to former PM’s statement that he would lay bare what he has recorded in his undisclosed video about the local abettors of the regime change if he is pushed to the wall, Aurangzeb said they remember all of this when their corruption scandals are unearthed.

Imran Khan should tell who planned to incriminate Rana Sanaullah in heroin smuggling, she said. They could not prove even a single case of corruption against Shehbaz Sharif.