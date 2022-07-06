Torrential monsoon rains continue to hit Karachi today

Torrential monsoon rains will continue to hit Karachi today (Wednesday), according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast.

The Intermittent rains have been continuing in different parts of the city since Tuesday. The rains are likely to continue today as well.

Areas that received heavy showers include Sohrab Goth, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Shahr-e-Faisal, Gulshan-e-Hadid, Nagan Chowrangi, Shadman, Sakhi Hasan, North Nazimabad, Bufferzone.

Karachi Met Office Chief Sardar Sarfaraz said 60 to 70mm of rain can be expected.

The intermittent showers resulted in inundated roads as the commuters face extreme difficulties in movement.

Even the main arteries of the megacity were submerged in rainwater up to a few feet and various vehicles stalled.

The authority has advised the relevant departments to ensure pre-placement of necessary inventory, and equipment along with the availability of emergency services personnel at already identified vulnerable locations and forewarn the population residing in low-lying areas to be extra cautious.

The train schedule, on the other hand, has been suspended due to the heavy showers.

As per the notification of Pakistan Railway, Hazara Express from Karachi to Havelian, Shalimar Express from Karachi to Lahore, Awami Express from Karachi to Peshawar have been delayed due to repairing of the Jhampir track affected by bad weather.

The officials apologized to the passengers for the inconvenience saying that If any passenger wants to get a full refund, they can get it through the nearest reservation office or online application.