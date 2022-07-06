IHC dismisses petition against arrest of anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan

The Islamabad High Court (IHC)dismissed a petition on Wednesday challenging the arrest of anchorperson and journalist Imran Riaz Khan’s arrest.

During the hearing, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah said since it was the Punjab Police who arrested Imran, not Islamabad Police, the case does not come under the its jurisdiction.

It would be in your interest to approach the Lahore High Court, the chief justice said.

Imran Riaz’s lawyer thanked the chief justice for issuing late last night.

The chief justice said no matter at what time an application is filed, we are always ready to hear it.

Last night, the IHC summoned the concerned official of the Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) as it took notice of the arrest.

The court had previously ordered against the arrest of the journalist, and it has fixed the contempt of court hearing at 10 am on Wednesday morning, seeking justification from the IGP.

Imran Riaz Khan arrested

Imran Riaz Khan was arrested near Islamabad Interchange late on Tuesday, SAMAA TV reported.

According to SAMAA TV, he was arrested by Attock Police and was shifted to the jurisdiction police station.

At least 17 first information reports (FIRs) were lodged against Imran Riaz Khan recently, who has been a vocal critic of the incumbent government and the so-called ‘regime change conspiracy’ executed through a no-confidence motion, resulting in the ouster of Imran Khan as the prime minister.

Punjab Law Minister Malik Ahmed Khan said that Imran Riaz Khan had been arrested from the jurisdiction of Punjab since he was nominated in several FIRs which have been registered against him in the province.

He said that the impression that the journalist was held from within Islamabad’s jurisdiction was wrong.

He added that the suspect was apprehended from Attock district in the Rawalpindi division.

However, a video of Imran Riaz Khan’s arrest, recorded by his companion and fellow journalist, showed that the anchorperson was in a car and they had entered the toll plaza at the edge of Islamabad but had not yet crossed over, when he was asked to exit the vehicle by around a dozen police officers and was then escorted away.

Imran Riaz Khan’s lawyer, Mian Ali Ashfaque later told media that the video and statements from witnesses suggested that the anchorperson was still within Islamabad when he was led away by police.