Devastating rains, Imran Riaz arrest, 5G spectrum

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Wednesday, July 06, 2022:

Devastating monsoon rains

At least 29 people, including a child, have lost their lives and over two dozen others have been injured in rain-related incidents across the country as monsoon showers continued to lash various parts of Pakistan on Tuesday.

The most damage was reported in Balochistan where at least 25 people have lost their lives.

Sindh opposition leader arrested

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has been taken into custody from Lahore.

Unidentified men in civil dress took him away, Sheikh’s spokesperson said.

5G spectrum auction

The ECC reviewed and approved a summary submitted by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication to constitute an Auction Advisory Committee.

This committee, which will be headed by the federal finance minister, will oversee the spectrum auction(s) for next-generation mobile services (NGMS) in Pakistan – 5G.

Wheat import

A key economic body of the federal government on Tuesday approved measures to import over 100,000 metric tons of wheat to stave off shortages in the country as it allowed the release of banned luxury goods imported into the country until June 30. It also approved a policy to import goods of Afghan origin against Pakistani rupees.

Approval was also given for creating a committee to oversee the auction of next-generation cellular spectrums in the country.

Anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan arrested

Journalist and anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan was arrested near Islamabad Interchange late on Tuesday, SAMAA TV reported.

According to SAMAA TV, he was arrested by Attock Police and was shifted to the jurisdiction police station.

At least 17 first information reports (FIRs) were lodged against Imran Riaz Khan recently, who has been a vocal critic of the incumbent government and the so-called ‘regime change conspiracy’ executed through a no-confidence motion, resulting in the ouster of Imran Khan as the prime minister.