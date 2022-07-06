In pictures: How Karachi struggled to move amid heavy rain

As Karachi witnessed monsoon rains on Tuesday, the poor infrastructure retells the story of the megacity as several arteries were flooded in a matter of minutes.

The intermittent showers resulted in inundated roads as the commuters faced extreme difficulties in movement.

Even the main arteries of the megacity were submerged in rainwater up to a few feet and various vehicles stalled.

Let’s have a pictorial look of how Karachi looked after Tuesday’s heavy fall.