In pictures: How Karachi struggled to move amid heavy rain

Roads, streets turned into rivers, distance of minutes stretched to hours
Samaa Web Desk Jul 06, 2022
As Karachi witnessed monsoon rains on Tuesday, the poor infrastructure retells the story of the megacity as several arteries were flooded in a matter of minutes.

The intermittent showers resulted in inundated roads as the commuters faced extreme difficulties in movement.

Even the main arteries of the megacity were submerged in rainwater up to a few feet and various vehicles stalled.

Let’s have a pictorial look of how Karachi looked after Tuesday’s heavy fall.

