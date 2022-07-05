Nearly a dozen trains en route to Punjab from Karachi stop as ballast washed away

Heavy falls near Jhimpir and Kotri washed away the ballast under the railway track which halted the movement of nearly a dozen trains en route to Punjab from Karachi.

The railway track, located some 139 kilometers (kms) away from Karachi between Jhimpir and Matang, has been affected in two places and has weakened.

Hence, all trains en route to Punjab from Karachi have been temporarily stopped at the nearest stations.

Pakistan Railways spokesperson said that due to damaged track, Allama Iqbal Express has been stopped at Jhimpir Station, Mehran Express and Karakoram Express at Jungshahi Station, and Karachi Express at Dabheji Station.

The spokesperson said Bahauddin Zakaria Express is parked at Gaddar Station, Pak Business at Bin Qasim Station, Taiz Gam at Landhi Station, and Bolan Express is stationed at Drigh Road Station.

Shah Latif Express is parked at Kotri Station and Awami Express is stationed in Hyderabad.

Railways spokesperson said the rainwater flowing into Sindh from Balochistan inflicted damage to the railway track as the ballast under the track was washed away.

He added that the repair work has started and the track would be restored within three hours.