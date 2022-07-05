Attock police arrest anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan

Journalist and anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan was arrested near Islamabad Interchange late on Tuesday, SAMAA TV reported.

According to SAMAA TV, he was arrested by Attock Police and was shifted to the jurisdiction police station.

At least 17 first information reports (FIRs) were lodged against Imran Riaz Khan recently, who has been a vocal critic of the incumbent government and the so-called ‘regime change conspiracy’ executed through a no-confidence motion, resulting in the ouster of Imran Khan as the prime minister.

Arrested in Islamabad or Punjab?

Punjab Law Minister Malik Ahmed Khan said that Imran Riaz Khan had been arrested from the jurisdiction of Punjab since he was nominated in several FIRs which have been registered against him in the province.

He said that the impression that the journalist was held from within Islamabad’s jurisdiction was wrong.

He added that the suspect was apprehended from Attock district in the Rawalpindi division.

However, a video of Imran Riaz Khan’s arrest, recorded by his companion and fellow journalist, showed that the anchorperson was in a car and they had entered the toll plaza at the edge of Islamabad but had not yet crossed over, when he was asked to exit the vehicle by around a dozen police officers and was then escorted away.

Imran Riaz Khan’s lawyer, Mian Ali Ashfaque later told media that the video and statements from witnesses suggested that the anchorperson was still within Islamabad when he was led away by police.

“Videos of Imran Riaz Khan’s arrest show that he was apprehended from the Islamabad Toll Plaza,” he said, before adding, “IG Islamabad and DC Islamabad have been given categorical directions (by IHC) not to arrest any journalist within the jurisdiction of Islamabad.”

He added that the journalist was supposed to appear before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday morning to extend his protective bail.

Ashfaque added that they were preparing to file in the IHC Wednesday for protective bail in the 17 cases registered against Imran Riaz Khan, adding that it would have been followed up with a petition in the Lahore High Court for quashing all the cases against the anchorperson.

IHC summons IGP

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has summoned the concerned official of the Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) as it took notice of the arrest.

The court had previously ordered against the arrest of the journalist, and it has fixed the contempt of court hearing at 10 am on Wednesday morning, seeking justification from the IGP.

The order came after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) filed a contempt of court petition against the government for violating standing orders of the IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah to not arrest any journalist or anchorperson within Islamabad.

Imran Khan condemns arrest

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan condemned the arrest of the journalist.

In a tweet, he termed the police action against Imran Riaz Khan as an example of how the state is descending into fascism under the ‘imported government’.

Speaking outside the Islamabad High Court early on Wednesday, PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry and Shahbaz Gill questioned if basic human rights were available to citizens or if they had been suspended.

Gill continued that such victimization of the media was not even witnessed during the tenure of former dictators General Ziaul Haque and General Muhsarraf.

Whatever Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Rana Sanaullah and their associates are doing, we do not have a tradition of such actions, Gill said.

“The more your try to silence people, the more they will speak up.”

He added that PTI General Secretary Fawad Chaudhry had given a call for nationwide protest for Wednesday.