ECP stops Shehbaz from visiting Thatta

The top poll body has stopped Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif from visiting Thatta to perform the ground-breaking ceremony for the K-IV water scheme.

The inauguration of the project was scheduled for Wednesday morning (July 6).

In a notification issued by the Election Commission (ECP), the Thatta Regional Election Commissioner and District Returning Officer Abdul Rehman Arain said that he learnt of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Thatta through a program issued by the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Hyderabad from June 30.

The program, read the notice - a copy of which is available with SAMAA TV, listed Shehbaz’s arrival to perform the groundbreaking ceremony for phase-I of the Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme K-IV.

The notice, which was dated July 4 but came to light on Tuesday, said that the schedule for the second phase of local government elections in Sindh had been issued. Per the schedule, elections will take place on July 24 in 14 districts of Sindh, including Karachi, Hyderabad and Thatta.

The notice said that per the code of conduct, elected representatives, including the prime minister, are not allowed to participate in an election campaign in any manner whatsoever.

It warned that violation of the law could result in action.