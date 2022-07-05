FIA arrests 2 govt officials on harassment allegations by female colleagues

The Cybercrime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested two civil servants from Karachi who allegedly leaked mobile numbers of their female colleagues.

As per a tweet from the official account of FIA, the agency’s cybercrime Karachi circle arrested two employees of the provincial social welfare department.

The suspects were identified as Saqib Shaikh and Adeel Memon.

The suspects were involved in the harassment of 35 female employees of the department, the tweet said and added that a case against them has been registered, and an inquiry has been launched.

According to SAMAA TV’s reporter Mansoor Mugheri, the cybercrime wing has arrested the suspects after an investigation that continued for two years.

The female victims had lodged a complaint with the FIA Cybercrime Wing in October 2020.

There are total four suspects nominated in the case, the correspondent reported.