Monsoon rains: Death toll in Balochistan climbs to 25

The death toll due to incidents ensuing torrential rains in Balochistan reaches 25 on Tuesday evening.

This was confirmed by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Director General Naseer Ahmed Nasar.

He informed three women and four children were also among the dead.

Besides this, Nasar said 35 people were injured across the province in rain-related incidents.

The walls of more than 300 houses collapsed in Quetta and the NDMA has directed the related deputy commissioners to estimate the damages.

Quetta declared calamity-hit

Earlier, Balochistan government declared Quetta a calamity-hit district after heavy rainfall on Tuesday.

NDMA in a notification declared Quetta as the calamity hit district after heavy monsoon rainfall. The provincial government also declared emergency in Quetta to cope with the situation.

Rains bring devastation in Balochistan

During the first spell of monsoon rains in Balochistan, heavy and light rains are continuing in different cities.

According to deputy commissioner Machh, more than 40 families have been affected by unfortunate rain-related incidents.

Five coal miners were swept away by flash floods. Two of them were rescued. A rescue operation to find the other three was underway till the filing of this story.

At least 95 feeders tripped in Quetta city and telephone lines were damaged. In Khuzdar district’s Tehsil Nall, one youngster lost his life in a flash flood as well.

NDMA, district administration, Levies, and Frontier Corps personnel are engaged in relief work.

The Meteorological Department said more rains are expected in different parts of Balochistan including Quetta during the next 24 hours.

It has also been raining intermittently in Islamabad since morning due to which water has accumulated in low-lying areas of the city.

At least 60 millimeters of rain have been recorded in the twin cities so far. To cope with the emergency situation, army soldiers have also been deployed.

Red Crescent Balochistan also summoned an emergency meeting in wake of the rain situation in the province.

The leaves of the staff were suspended, and the volunteers were sent to the affected areas for rescue work.