Roshan Gharana announcement lands Hamza in trouble with ECP

An announcement by Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz to provide free electric power to residents of the province who consume less than 100 units of power a month has landed him in trouble with the apex poll body of the country, with the latter stating that the Punjab chief executive had violated the election code of conduct.

Hamza has now been asked to submit a response by July 7.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday said that no government official or elected representative can announce a new development scheme once the commission has announced the schedule for elections.

The notice said that Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz’s announcement the other day of the “Roshan Gharana Scheme” - in which the provincial government will provide 100% subsidy on power bills of people who consume less than 100 units a month for the past six months - violated the electoral code of conduct.

“Election Commission of Pakistan has announced schedule for bye-elections in 20 constituencies of Provincial Assembly of Punjab and poll is scheduled to be held on July 17, 2022,” the notice read.

It added that the ECP has also notified the Code of Conduct for the polls on May 25, 2022, to provide a level playing field to all the contesting candidates and political parties.

The ECP thus took exception to CM Hamza’s announcement of the scheme on July 4 during a news conference in Lahore.

“No government functionary or elected representative including a local government functionary or elected representative shall announce any development scheme for the constituencies, where by-elections are under process till July 17, 2022,” it further read, adding, “Election Commission of Pakistan is obliged under Article 218 (3) of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan to organize and conduct elections and to make such arrangements as are necessary to ensure that the election is conducted honestly, justly, fairly and in accordance with law and that the corrupt practices are guarded against.”

“It has however, come to the notice of the Election Commission of Pakistan through media that you have announced a subsidy relief package for the consumers of electricity of Punjab Province under “Roshan Gharana Program” while addressing a press conference on July 4, 2022 which is violation of the aforementioned directives and para-42 of the Code of Conduct.”

Hamza has been directed to either appear in person before the ECP or submit a response through his counsel on July 7.