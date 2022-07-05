Torrential rains kill four in GB, several affected by landslides, flash floods in KP, AJK

The torrential monsoon rains in different parts of the country on Tuesday resulted in four fatalities along with other mishaps.

The monsoon rains across the country are underway at regular intervals which have prompted flash floods and landslides in the northern and southern parts of the country.

Tourists stranded in KP

Different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) including Mansehra also experienced heavy downpours on Tuesday while heavy landslides in Naran left the tourists stranded.

Due to heavy landslides, the traffic movement on MNJ Road was halted, resulting in the long formation of queues of vehicles.

The teams of Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) soon got into action and started rescue efforts.

Heavy rains also lashed Abbottabad, Haripur, and surrounding areas.

The drains in Panian Chowk of Haripur were choked and traffic movement on Karakoram Highway was halted due to the accumulation of water.

The mercury levels in Swat and Malakand divisions also dropped after rains.

Flash floods kill four in GB

Meanwhile, in the Ghizer district of Gilgit Baltistan (GB), heavy rainfall prompted flash floods in Sher Qilla Nullah.

Four people including two women and children each died in the flash floods while several were reportedly missing.

Landslides in AJK

The sporadic downpours are also happening in different areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) including Kotli.

The nullah passing through Talheer Colony overflowed owing to which the water flowed into houses along the water course.

A youngster was reportedly trapped under the debris of a landslide in Darbar Sharif Barali.

Federal capital, Pindi experience heavy showers

The federal capital Islamabad and twin city Rawalpindi also experienced heavy downpours on Tuesday while four children swimming in Korang Nullah got stuck due to flooding. They were later rescued.

However, the rescue teams failed to rescue a man who had jumped into the water to save the children. After painstaking efforts, the rescue operation was called off.

The overflowing in Nullah Leh in Rawalpindi resulted in the entry of water into homes located along the water body.

The contingents of the Pakistan army were deployed in Gawalmandi to cope with an emergency situation.

Punjab govt swings into action

The Punjab government has released an emergency grant of Rs360 million to each district administration.

The deputy commissioner (DC) of each district has been given Rs10 million to deal with the situation arising from monsoon rains.

Drought danger wanes in Sindh

Different parts of Sindh also experienced heavy showers which waned the danger of drought in the Mirpur Khas and Larkana divisions.