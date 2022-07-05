India slip below Pakistan in World Test Championship standings

India have slipped below Pakistan in the World Test Championship standings after their defeat in the fifth Test against England.

Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow both hit hundreds as England continued their resurgence with a record fourth-innings chase to beat India by seven wickets on Tuesday.

Set 378 to win, England finished on 378-3, with former captain Root 142 not out and Bairstow 114 not out – his second hundred of the match after he made 106 in the hosts’ first-innings 284.

Victory saw England level this five-match series at 2-2.

India were penalised two ICC World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow over-rate against England in the rescheduled Test in Birmingham.

Photo: ICC

Pakistan are now in third place with a percentage of 52.38, meanwhile India are place fourth with 52.08.

Australia are in first place with a percentage of 77.78, whereas South Africa are in second with 71.43.

Pakistan will be looking to improve their position in the points table during the upcoming Two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, who are currently in sixth place with a percentage of 47.62.