PHF’s The Max is worth $50m with ‘potential to grow further’

Senior Advisor of Pakistan’s first franchise-based hockey league, The Max, Salman Sarwar Butt has claimed that the tournament is worth more than $50 million.

While speaking on SAMAA TV’s show Game Set Match, Butt said that the aforementioned estimate was reached after taking into account all the revenue streams.

“I can’t reveal all the numbers but I can tell you that hockey is, by our estimation, a 50 million dollars plus product in Pakistan,” said Salman Sarwar Butt. “It has the potential to grow further from there.

“When I give you this number, I’m taking into account all the revenue streams which include both central and franchise revenue streams.

“It is worth mentioning here that when he worked on the PSL in 2012, we estimated that it was 100 million dollars product. PSL today is excess of 250 million dolllars in seven years.”

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) launched the league on Thursday in Lahore.

The schedule of the first season has not been revealed, yet, although it is likely that it will be held towards the end of 2022.

According to a press release issued by the PHF, the league has been formed to “promote and revive” hockey in Pakistan.

Initially, five city-based teams, Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, Peshawar and Islamabad, will take part in the three-week event. The inaugural edition will be held at the National Hockey Stadium in Lahore.

The PHF is also keen on roping in foreign players, from countries like Belgium, Netherlands, Germany and Spain, for the event.

The event organisers will reveal details about franchises’ bidding, event schedule, players’ selection, event sponsors and broadcasters over the next few days.