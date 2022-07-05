France caricatures, Sweden Quran burning, Indian comments ‘ugly manifestation’ of deliberate hate speech

Pakistan on Tuesday raised recent incidents where individuals and communities were systematically targeted based on their religious beliefs, particularly Muslims.

Addressing an Interactive Dialogue with United Nation’s Special Rapporteur on Racism Tendayi Achiume, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative Ambassador Khalil Hashmi stated on behalf of the 53-Muslim country bloc, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

“We express our serious concerns over the systematic targeting of individuals and communities, especially on the basis of their religious beliefs,” Ambassador Hashmi said.

He added that the bloc of Muslim countries unequivocally condemns the practice of insulting Islam, Christianity, Judaism and any other religion.

“Publishing caricatures in France, burning the Holy Quran in Sweden and hateful remarks by spokespersons of India’s ruling party are an ugly manifestation of this condemnable trend,” he said.

“Allowing individuals or entities to denigrate personalities and Holy books deeply revered by a large part of humanity for over a millennium, is no freedom of expression. It must be called for what it is - deliberate “hate speech”,” he said.

Ambassador Hashmi emphasized that failure to act against such incidents perpetuates their recurrence and eventually leads to institutionalized discrimination based on religious beliefs.

“States and social media companies must act against these incidents before these are normalized,” he urged.

The high commissioner and special rapporteur were urged to speak out against such troubling incidents and demand accountability for incitement to hatred and increasingly violent behaviors.

With regards to the OIC’s efforts to curb hate speech and xenophobia, Ambassador Hashmi said that the bloc remains committed to finalizing an additional protocol for the UN’s International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) convention to combat discrimination based on religion.

“We reiterate our call on the international community to take meaningful legislative and administrative steps to prevent the growing plague of racism in all its contemporary forms and manifestations,” he said.

The interactive dialogue was held days after the UN rapporteur had published a global report on “Combating glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism and other practices that contribute to fuelling contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance.”