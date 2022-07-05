Parliamentary Committee on National Security: No concerted terror organization left standing in country

The military on Tuesday briefed a Parliamentary Committee on National Security in Islamabad on Tuesday about the ongoing talks with the proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other current national security issues.

The in-camera briefing was told that no concerted terrorist organization was left standing in the country, said officials. The officials had attended the meeting but requested not to be named since they were not allowed to speak to the media.

They added that the participants of the briefing appreciated the sacrifices rendered by the troops to protect the country and to restore peace in the country.

The participants were also briefed on the progress made in the ongoing talks with the TTP and role played by the Afghan government in facilitating the talks.

They were told that a team of negotiators, comprising both military and civilians are currently engaged in talks with the proscribed group.

The participants were briefed on the terms for peace under negotiation with the TTP. They added that any decision on terms will be made in line with the Constitution and after approval from the parliament.

There was an understanding that any future steps will be taken after evolving consensus between all stakeholders.

The political leadership reported expressed satisfaction on the progress made thus far and the strategy adopted to tackle the sensitive situation.

Earlier, the meeting was due to be chaired by National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf. But since he is currently not in the country, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the meeting.

An invitation had been sent to members of the committee to attend the meeting, including the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, senior parliamentary leaders of both the Houses, federal ministers, senior political leaders, provincial chief ministers, President and Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Besides elected representatives, four of the senior politicians who are not part of the assemblies along with 13 senior government officials are also attending the meeting.

Former prime minister Imran Khan is not invited since he has not announced the head of his party in the assembly.

Top brass of armed forces including Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar are also in attendance. Director the meeting, Director General Military Operations briefed the committee about the talks with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), sources said.

Those who have been negotiating with the TTP on behalf of the government are also present in the meeting.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also commented on the national and briefed the participants about the prevailing political situation in the country.