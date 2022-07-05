Wasim Akram opens up about India-Pakistan T20 World Cup clash

Legendary pacer Wasim Akram has opened up about this year’s T20 World Cup clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan.

The match will take place on October 23 at the historic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

“It is definitely an exciting clash. We won against them [India] last time but we will have to look at our team’s form in the Asian Cup first. I hope that Pakistan will win but it will be a close game like always,” said Akram during a live session on the Kashmir Premier League’s official social media channels.

“Our team is performing really well. Also, our captain is in great form and is the world’s top batter,” he added.

Akram also brushed aside the notion that there is direct competition between KPL and the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“KPL proved a stepping stone for players like Zaman Khan and Salman Irshad for getting included in PSL,” said Akram.

“People think KPL is in competition with PSL but that is not the case. I have always said that KPL is a nursery which will provide players to the PSL,” he added.

The former left-armer also believes that the addition of a new team will be beneficial for the players in Kashmir.

“The addition of seventh team will give new players a chance and especially the Kashmiri players who want to make a name for themselves,” he concluded.

The second edition of KPL will take place from August 11-25.