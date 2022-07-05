‘Do not go on Hajj without permission from Saudi govt,’ warns Ashrafi

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Religious Harmony and Chairman Ulema Council Allama Tahir Ashrafi has asked Pakistanis who have legal access to Saudi Arabia, to not go for hajj without first seeking permission from the government there.

He warned that those who fail to abide by Saudi laws will be arrested.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Tuesday, Ashrafi further asked worshippers not to engage in any political or separatist activities during their pilgrimage.

The rituals for the annual Muslim pilgrimage are expected to commence tomorrow.

This year, around a million people from across the world have been allowed to perform the hajj following two years when the annual rite was not available due to novel coronavirus (Covid-19) induced restrictions.

As many as 80,000 Pakistanis are also expected to perform the annual pilgrimage. This year, however, a majority of the pilgrims will be going for the pilgrimage through private tour operators rather than on the government scheme.