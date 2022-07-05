‘Will lay bare everything if sidelined,’ Imran Khan warns

In a warning, former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday said that he would lay bare what he has recorded in his undisclosed video about the local abettors of the regime change if he is pushed to the wall.

He referred to a ‘secret video’ regarding which he had initially revealed after there were reports of threats to his life after his government was toppled. According to Imran Khan, he has named all local abettors in the video which would be released in case if something happens to him.

He was addressing the people via a live telecast from his residence Bani Gala.

PTI chairman said the current rulers will not refrain from accepting Israel if they have to protect its interests, adding the current rulers have nothing to do with the ideology of Pakistan as their only ideology was money, for which, he added, they would accept Israel, and even compromise on the blood of Kashmiri people.

Imran Khan claimed the US was unhappy with the independent foreign policy of Pakistan, which was the primary reason behind the ouster of his government.

He condemned the attacks, FIRs and threats to journalists and social media activists who were speaking against the ‘imported regime’.

He said, “This is the era of social media where every person has a voice [through a mobile device].”

PTI chairman said journalists and social media activists speaking against the incumbent government are being threatened through ‘unknown numbers’.

He said that journalists like Ayaz Amir, Arshad Sharif, Imran Riaz Khan, and others could not be ‘bought’ as they listen to the voice of their conscience.

He said Sabir Shakir, who has been in journalism for two decades, left the country, adding that the imported regime is also after Jameel Farooqui, Moeed Pirzada and Sami Ibrahim.

He asked the judiciary if the fundamental rights have been suspended in Pakistan or the martial law had been imposed.

FIRs are being lodged against the people who are speaking the truth, he said while adding that these tactics were useless in the current time.

He claimed that PTI has no history of causing chaos, and they have always remained peaceful during their protests.

“If it is [Pakistan] Palestine or occupied Kashmir where the women and children were assaulted,” Imran Khan said and reiterated that rubber bullets and tear-gas shells were used on the peaceful protesters.

Imran Khan said he would be compelled to reveal details of the US-backed regime change operation in Pakistan if they are sidelined or suppressed.

Imran Khan claimed that he was aware how the conspiracy was plotted and executed, and he had therefore filmed a video regarding it.

“I just want to say it before my nation that I am silent until now and I know who has done what .. this is for my nation as I do not want to inflict harm to my country … but I know how the [regime change] conspiracy was carried out but if we are pushed to the wall … I will reveal everything I have recorded in the [undisclosed] video that is in a safe . . I will be compelled to speak before the nation,” he warned.

He questioned why the case regarding the legitimacy of Hamza Shahbaz as the chief minister of Punjab was adjudicated for two months. “In our time, the courts opened at night,” he went on to say.

He claimed the country is being deliberately driven towards anarchy, adding that the ‘fascist regime’ tried to spread fear among the people.

He urged the people to break the ‘idol of fear’ as it is now or never.

Speaking on the upcoming byelections in Punjab, he claimed that the administration is putting all-out efforts to ensure PML-N’s victory while vowing that they would defeat the ruling party against all odds.

