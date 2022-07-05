Rain update: Karachi finds reprieve from heat but citizens face power suspension

Despite respite from the monsoon rains, the citizens of Karachi faced the recurring problem of power outages after the downpours.

Many areas suffered suspension of electricity as some 150 feeders of K-Electric tripped during the rainfall.

According to reports, it has been hours, but the electric supply to several areas has not been restored yet.

The weather in the provincial capital turned pleasant as heavy rains lashed different parts of Karachi on Tuesday afternoon.

According to SAMAA TV, heavy rainfall was reported from Saddar, I. I. Chundrigar Road, Bolton Market, Clifton, Defence, Site Area, Nazimabad, and Orangi.

Few areas have also been inundated as per the latest reports.

After heavy showers, Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab visited different areas of the city to inspect the situation.

He directed the installation of suction pumps in the low-lying areas of the megacity.

He said all major arteries will be cleared shortly as the drainage operations have begun.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department had predicted thunderstorms in the city alongside other areas of Sindh and Balochistan. It also predicted gusty winds to sweep through the city over the next 24 hours.

This is the second time that the department took a U-turn on its weather forecast.

On July 3, the PMD had assured the people that the monsoon weather system had weakened and it was unlikely that heavy rains would lash the country.

View of a road in Karachi after July 4 rain

Unlike their prediction, light to heavy showers were reported from different areas of Karachi a day later.

The monsoon system strengthened once again on July 5 resulting in isolated heavy showers in different areas.