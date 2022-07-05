Draft held for Karachi Tape-Ball Premier League

The draft for the second edition of Karachi Tape Ball Premier League (KTPL) was held on Monday.

The event was attended by former Pakistan cricketers Javed Miandad, who is also the President of KTPL, Tauseef Ahmed and Haroon Rasheed.

Eight teams will participate in the event, which will take place from July 16-31 at the Asghar Ali Shah Stadium in Karachi.

Former cricketers Mohammad Sami, Hasan Raza, Naveed Latif and Hamid Mahmood will be among the mentors for the teams.

The first season of the event took place last year.