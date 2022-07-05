From 2018-2020: Jam Kamal’s assets jumped up by 308%

Assets of former Balochistan chief minister Jam Kamal Khan jumped up by nearly 308% in the past three fiscal years between 2018-2020, documents showed.

Asset declaration documents submitted by former Balochistan chief minister Kamal and his spouse to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and available with SAMAA TV’s Investigation Unit, revealed that they owned assets worth Rs371 million. They also showed that they had a liability of Rs46.3 million in the fiscal year 2018.

These assets swelled to Rs1.1 billion while the liability was halved to Rs20 million in 2019.

By the subsequent year, Jam Kamal and his family’s assets had swelled to Rs1.3 billion while his liabilities shrunk to just Rs2.5 million.

Kamal was a member of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and was a part of the federal cabinet, serving as the Minister of State for Petroleum.

However, he quit the federal cabinet in April 2018, just months before the general elections, and a little over a month before the government’s tenure ended. He went on to join the nearly formed Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) as its president.

He contested the subsequent elections on a BAP ticket from his native Lasbela (PB-50) by securing 38,885 votes. His closest rival was independent candidate Nasrullah, who secured 26,050 votes.

Kamal was subsequently elected as the 16th chief minister of Balochistan in August 2018. He managed to secure the spot thanks to support from a consortium of parties including the Awami National Party, the Hazara Democratic Party, the Jamhoori Watan Party, the Balochistan National Party-Awami and the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

However, a vote of no-confidence against him was moved on October 20, 2021, by opposition members. But instead of letting other lawmakers decide his fate, Kamal decided to maintain his dignity and opted to bow out, resigning from his seat a day before the vote was to take place.