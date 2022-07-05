Pakistan hockey coach Aikman’s troubles far from over ahead of Commonwealth Games

Pakistan national hockey team’s Dutch coach Siegfried Aikman will finally arrive in Lahore on Thursday, after frustrating few weeks with regards to issuance of visa.

Aikman will join the Pakistan team’s camp, where the national side is currently preparing for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

“Great news today I received my visa for Pakistan and just now my ticket to Lahore. I will leave on Wednesday and arrive on Thursday morning,” tweeted Aikman.

“Looking forward to finally joining the team grateful for everyone who helped to make it happen,” he added.

However, Aikman’s troubles are far from over as he has only received a 90-day work visa instead of a work permit.

The 90-day visa means that Aikman will face immigration issues again, once that time limit has passed.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation, which has failed to handle the matter efficiently so far, will need to get approval for a work permit soon in order to avoid further embarrassment.

It must be noted that Aikman was appointed Pakistan coach till 2026 in December last year. He has previously coached the Japanese team, which stunned the world by winning the Asian Games title in 2018.

According to PHF Secretary Asif Bajwa, the federal government has taken the responsibility of paying for the contract of the Dutch coach.