‘Foreign entities involved in KU attack on Chinese nationals’

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that foreign entities were involved in the attack on Chinese nationals at Karachi University.

The minister expressed these views while giving a media briefing on Tuesday following the arrest of the main suspect in the aforementioned attack.

Sharjeel said that the Sindh government had requested all departments to “trace the entities behind the suicide attack on Chinese citizens in Karachi university which was claimed by Balochistan Liberation Army in a video message.

After that Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and intelligence agencies took into account CCTV footage, geo-fencing, fingerprints, DNA, and other collected evidence to initiate action against the perpetrators.

He added that the Counter Terrorism Department, intelligence agencies, Sindh police, and Pakistan Rangers collectively probed the attack and found ‘leads’ that led to the arrest of the attack’s mastermind Dad Baksh alias Shoaib alias Jahanzeb alias Mirza alias Murad.

The terrorist was arrested from Hawksbay Mauripur road on Monday.

“The arrested suspect confessed that he is the commander of Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) sleeper cell,” Sharjeel Memon added while speaking to media.

“He worked under the supervision of Khalil Baloch alias Musa who is the commander of BLF.”

The suspect also conceded that he would perform recce of targets assigned by BLF including sensitive locations such as Karachi University for the subsequent attack on Chinese.

According to his confession, he met with the husband of KU suicide bomber identified as Dr. Habitan Bashir, and another terrorist Zaib to conduct a successful attack on Chinese nationals at Karachi University.

He alleged that Zaib, who arrived from a neighboring country, is the mastermind behind the KU attack.

“He had stayed with Shari Hayat Baloch (suicide bomber) and her husband in a flat in Delhi colony Karachi,” he added.

The terrorist told the security agencies that Zaib is an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) expert and the banned outfit uses ‘Telegram’ app to communicate with each other.

Dad Baksh said Zaib fled to Balochistan after the attack on Chinese nationals was successfully concluded in KU.

Sharjeel Memon also revealed that the terror network is spread across several countries and is aided by separatists in those regions.

Another terrorist attack has been linked to the held suspect. During interrogation he had confessed to collaborating with Nasir alias Haris, and Shahzad to conduct recce on two engineers in the Gulbai area that led to a firing attack on them in July 2021.

The incident resulted in the injury of one Chinese national.

Dad said he join BLF in 2013 after which he aided in several attacks on the security agencies of the country.

He also said that the KU attack on Chinese nationals was conducted with the assistance of the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA).