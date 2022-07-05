Dua Zehra case: Disagreements & discrepancies split opinion within medical board

The teenage girl Dua Zehra - who had gone missing from her home in April and was later discovered in Punjab after having allegedly eloped - was determined to be a minor in multiple age-determination tests. The second and latest test to determine her age, even if said to carry a conclusion based on consensus, is the subject of as much controversy as the first.

While Dua Zehra’s family and their lawyer have been claiming the report as vindication of their stance, there are reports of a deep split between the doctors who had prepared or had contributed to the preparation of the reports. Now, some are even calling for using more advanced means to determine the teenager’s age beyond any reasonable doubt.

New exams

A trial court had last week directed to form a new medical board to conduct comprising senior doctors in dental, radiology, gynecology, and physiological specialties. Subsequently, a medical board was constituted.

This board conducted three types of examinations to determine the teenager’s exact age assessment. A dental exam, a physiological exam and a radiology-based ossification test - like the one conducted before.

Initially, a physical exam of Dua Zehra was conducted at the Services Hospital Karachi. She was then taken to the Dow International Dental College for a dental exam. An Orthopantomagram (X-Ray of upper and lower jaws), periapical (X-Ray of the whole mouth) and X-Rays of lower mandible premolar teeth of the right side were conducted.

Thereafter, she was taken back to the Services Hospital Karachi, where radiologists examined her for an ossification test. For this purpose, X-Rays of both hands, elbows, pelvis, and sternal ends of clavicle were conducted to determine her bone age.

Conclusions of medical board

Based on the physical examination, doctors said that Dua Zehra’s physical age was between 14 to 15 years.

Dentists said that the physical and Orthopantomagram or OPG examination showed that her dental age was between 13 to 15 years.

The radiologists, however, concluded that based on the epiphyseal closure, her bone age was between 16 to 17 years.

The examiners concluded that the “consensus opinion regarding the overall age of Dua Zehra is between 15 to 16 years, nearer to 15 years based on physical examination and dentition.”

Discrepancy

The fact that three different tests came to a different conclusion about the possible age range of the teenage girl raises questions. Curiously, the radiologists came to the same conclusion as the radiologist in the last age-determination examination.

However, this time, the radiologists - which did not include the radiologist from the last exam - opined that ‘this is an unusual discrepancy.’

Dispute

A member of the board, who requested not to be named, told SAMAA DIGITAL that there was a difference of opinion between dentists, physical examiners and radiologists.

The dentists, the official said, were sure that Dua Zehra was 14 years of age. It is pertinent to mention here that Dua Zehra’s family has presented educational documents and NADRA records wherein her age is listed as 14.

On the other hand, the board member said the physical examiners too were firm that Dua Zehra was between 14 to 15 years. The radiologists, however, stated that multiple examinations confirmed that the teenager’s age was between 16 to 17 years - nearer to 17 years.

With all examiners firm on the accuracy of their examination and conclusions, it led to a series of arguments and counter-arguments. As a way to resolve this, the official said, one member of the medical board suggested employing the carbon dating technique - often used in archaeology - to resolve the dispute.

Board members, the official said, agreed to this and made inquiries in various institutions if radiocarbon dating was possible.

Upon learning that such a facility is not readily available in Pakistan, they decided to submit their conclusions to the court based on their drawn conclusions.

However, the official maintained that until the very end, the disagreement between the different medical experts remained. This was reflected in the final conclusion which was based only on the physical and dental examination, to determine that Dua Zehra is 15 to 16 years of age - nearer to 15 years.

What is radiocarbon dating?

Radiocarbon or carbon-dating is a method that provides objective age estimates for carbon-based materials that originated from living organisms.

The basis of radiocarbon dating is simple: all living things absorb carbon from the atmosphere and food sources around them, including a certain amount of natural, radioactive carbon-14. When the plant or animal (or human) dies, they stop absorbing, but the radioactive carbon that they accumulated during their life continues to decay.

The ratio of the radioactive element to its decay products shows how long the radioactive element has existed.