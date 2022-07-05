Devastating monsoon rains leave at least 29 dead

At least 29 people, including a child, have lost their lives and over two dozen others have been injured in rain-related incidents across the country as monsoon showers continued to lash various parts of Pakistan on Tuesday.

The most damage was reported in Balochistan where at least 25 people have lost their lives.

Meanwhile, several link bridges have been washed away in the scenic Gilgit Baltistan while landslides cut off land routes in the mountainous Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Heavy rains also caused alarms in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi where residents were fearful of the Nullah Lai overflowing.

In the southern port city of Karachi, some urban flooding was reported while large swathes of the city were rendered without power for long durations.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday night said in a press release that the current monsoon spell may continue for another two days and is likely to strengthen from this weekend.

Heavy falls are expected from 05th (night) to 07th July (morning) in various parts of the country, it added.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has also issued instructions to concerned departments to remain vigilant and take all necessary precautionary measures.

Balochistan

During the first spell of monsoon rains in Balochistan, heavy and light rains are continuing in different cities.

According to deputy commissioner Machh, more than 40 families have been affected by unfortunate rain-related incidents.

Five coal miners were swept away by flash floods. Two of them were rescued. A rescue operation to find the other three was underway till the filing of this story.

At least 95 feeders tripped in Quetta city and telephone lines were damaged. In Khuzdar district’s Tehsil Nall, one youngster lost his life in a flash flood as well.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority, district administration, Levies, and Frontier Corps personnel are engaged in relief work.

The Meteorological Department said more rains are expected in different parts of Balochistan including Quetta during the next 24 hours.

It has also been raining intermittently in Islamabad since morning due to which water has accumulated in low-lying areas of the city.

At least 60 millimeters of rain has been recorded in the twin cities so far. To cope with the emergency situation, army soldiers have also been deployed.

Downpours prompt landslides, flash floods

The torrential monsoon rains in different parts of the country on Tuesday resulted in four fatalities along with other mishaps in the northern areas.

The monsoon rains across the country are underway at regular intervals which have prompted flash floods and landslides in the northern parts of the country.

Tourists stranded in KP

Different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) including Mansehra also experienced heavy downpours on Tuesday while heavy landslides in Naran left the tourists stranded.

Due to heavy landslides, the traffic movement on MNJ Road was halted, resulting in the long formation of queues of vehicles.

The teams of Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) soon got into action and started rescue efforts.

Heavy rains also lashed Abbottabad, Haripur, and surrounding areas.

The drains in Panian Chowk of Haripur were choked and traffic movement on Karakoram Highway was halted due to the accumulation of water.

The mercury levels in Swat and Malakand divisions also dropped after rains.

Flash floods kill four in GB

Meanwhile, in the Ghizer district of Gilgit Baltistan (GB), heavy rainfall prompted flash floods in Sher Qilla Nullah.

Four people including two women and children each died in the flash floods while several were reportedly missing.

Landslides in AJK

The sporadic downpours are also happening in different areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) including Kotli.

The nullah passing through Talheer Colony overflowed owing to which the water flowed into houses along the water course.

A youngster was reportedly trapped under the debris of a landslide in Darbar Sharif Barali.

Federal capital, Pindi experience heavy showers

The federal capital Islamabad and twin city Rawalpindi also experienced heavy downpours on Tuesday while four children swimming in Korang Nullah got stuck due to flooding. They were later rescued.

However, the rescue teams failed to rescue a man who had jumped into the water to save the children. After painstaking efforts, the rescue operation was called off.

The overflowing in Nullah Leh in Rawalpindi resulted in the entry of water into homes located along the water body.

The contingents of the Pakistan army were deployed in Gawalmandi to cope with an emergency situation.

Punjab govt swings into action

The Punjab government has released an emergency grant of Rs360 million to each district administration.

The deputy commissioner (DC) of each district has been given Rs10 million to deal with the situation arising from monsoon rains.

Drought danger wanes in Sindh

Different parts of Sindh also experienced heavy showers which waned the danger of drought in the Mirpur Khas and Larkana divisions.

Rains brings respite from heat, power outages in Karachi

Despite respite from the monsoon rains, the citizens of Karachi faced the recurring issue of power outages after the downpours.

Many areas suffered suspension of electricity as some 150 feeders of K-Electric tripped during the rainfall.

According to reports, it has been hours, but the electric supply to several areas has not been restored yet.

The weather in the provincial capital turned pleasant as heavy rains lashed different parts of Karachi on Tuesday afternoon.

According to SAMAA TV, heavy rainfall was reported from Saddar, I. I. Chundrigar Road, Bolton Market, Clifton, Defence, Site Area, Nazimabad, and Orangi.

Few areas have also been inundated as per the latest reports.

After heavy showers, Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab visited different areas of the city to inspect the situation.

He directed the installation of suction pumps in the low-lying areas of the megacity.

He said all major arteries will be cleared shortly as the drainage operations have begun.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department had predicted thunderstorms in the city alongside other areas of Sindh and Balochistan. It also predicted gusty winds to sweep through the city over the next 24 hours.

This is the second time that the department took a U-turn on its weather forecast.

On July 3, the PMD had assured the people that the monsoon weather system had weakened, and it was unlikely that heavy rains would lash the country.

View of a road in Karachi after July 4 rain

Unlike their prediction, light to heavy showers were reported from different areas of Karachi a day later.

The monsoon system strengthened once again on July 5 resulting in isolated heavy showers in different areas.