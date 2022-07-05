Ukraine’s Maryna Viazovska becomes second woman to win Fields math medal

Ukraine’s Maryna Viazovska on Tuesday became the second woman to be awarded the prestigious Fields medal, known as the Nobel prize for mathematics, alongside three other winners.

Viazovska, a 37-year-old Kyiv-born math professor, accepted the award at a ceremony in Helsinki as war raged in her home country on the other side of Europe.

The International Congress of Mathematicians where the prize is awarded was initially scheduled to be held in Russia’s second city Saint Petersburg – and opened by President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier in the year hundreds of mathematicians signed an open letter protesting the choice of the host city, and after Moscow invaded Ukraine in late February the event was moved to the Finnish capital.

The other Fields winners were France’s Hugo Duminil-Copin of the University of Geneva, Britain’s James Maynard of Oxford University, and June Huh of Princeton in the United States.

The medal is awarded every four years to between two to four candidates under the age of 40 for “outstanding mathematical achievement”.

The only previous female laureate in the prize’s more than 80-year history was Iranian mathematician Maryam Mirzakhani, who died of breast cancer in 2017 just three years after winning the award.

‘Inspiring more women’

Viazovska was born in 1984 in Ukraine, then still part of the Soviet Union, and has been a professor at the Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne in Switzerland since 2017.

She was awarded for her work in sphere packing – a problem first posed by German astronomer and mathematician Johannes Kepler nearly 400 years ago.

In what is called the Kepler conjecture, he proposed that the most compact way to pack spheres was in a pyramid, like oranges at a supermarket.

But it was such a complex problem that it was not considered proved correct until 1998 via intense computer number-crunching.

Then in 2016, Viazovska solved the problem in the eighth dimension, using what is called an E8 lattice.

Marcus du Sautoy, a British mathematics professor at Oxford University, said it was a surprise when Viazovska came up with such “slick proof” compared to the “tortuous proof needed in three dimensions”.

“I think we all look forward to the time when a woman winning the Fields medal is not newsworthy, but with only the second medal to be won by a woman that is not the case yet,” du Sautoy told AFP.

“I’m sure her award will contribute to inspiring more women to choose mathematics as a career.”

‘Express the inexpressible’

Duminil-Copin, born in France in 1985, is a professor at the Institut des Hautes Etudes Scientifiques, focusing on the mathematical branch of statistical physics.

Carlos Kenig, President of the International Mathematical Union, said Duminil-Copin was honoured for solving “long-standing problems in the probabilistic theory of phase transitions”, which according to the jury has opened up several new research directions.

France’s President Emmanuel Macron quickly congratulated Duminil-Copin, tweeting that “this distinction shows the vitality and excellence” of French mathematics.

Duminil-Copin told AFP in an interview before being awarded the prize that when he tries to solve mathematical problems he thinks in drawings, not formulas.

This “aesthetic vision” allows him to view mathematics with a “certain elegance”, he said.

Maynard, 35, received the medal “for contributions to analytic number theory, which have led to major advances in the understanding in the structure of prime numbers,” Kenig said.

“His work is highly ingenious, often leading to surprising breakthroughs on important problems that seemed to be inaccessible by current techniques,” the union said in statement.

June Huh, 39, was given the award for “transforming” the field of geometric combinatorics, “using methods of Hodge theory, tropical geometry and singularity theory”, the jury said.

He is a rare Fields winner who did not focus on mathematics in his teen years, after a bad elementary school test score convinced him he didn’t have a talent for it, he told Quanta Magazine.

“When I was young, math was like a faraway land, surrounded by giant walls that I could not climb,” Huh said in a video played at the ceremony in Helsinki.

“I grew up in Korea and I dreamed of becoming a poet, to express the inexpressible. I eventually learned that mathematics is a way of doing that.”