Navy, police teams rescue 4 children trapped in Korang Nullah

The four children trapped in the middle of Korang Nullah were rescued by the Pakistan Navy and police teams on Tuesday afternoon.

The four children playing in the water had been swept away by a flash flood in the Korang Nullah which is a catchment for Islamabad and Rawalpindi rains.

The deputy commissioner of Islamabad has asked the people to avoid going near streams as intermittent rains lash the surrounding areas.

The level of Nullah Lai has risen to dangerous levels (15 feet) due to torrential rains in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi personnel and Pakistan Army troops have been called alongside Rescue 1122 teams to prevent any untoward incident at Nullah Lai.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued a ‘strong winds and thunderstorms’ warning for Islamabad, Kashmir, Upper Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Eastern Balochistan on Tuesday.

For Wednesday, the PMD says intermittent rains are ‘likely’ in Islamabad whereas heavy rains are also expected in some places during the same period.