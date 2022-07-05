Indian airline SpiceJet’s flight makes emergency landing at Karachi Airport

Indian airline SpiceJet’s flight SG-11 made an emergency at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the airline, the flight which took off from Delhi, India was enroute Dubai, United Arab Emirates. It was diverted to Karachi due to an indicator light malfunctioning.

“The aircraft landed safely at Karachi and passengers were safely disembarked. No emergency was declared and the aircraft made a normal landing,” the statement said.

The airline claimed that there was no earlier report of any malfunction with the aircraft.

A statement issued by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) reads that the passengers have been shifted to transit where they are being served refreshment.

The CAA said that the engineers are inspecting the aircraft and are trying to fix the fault.

The aircraft will be given flight clearance after the aircraft engineers report, the CAA said.

SpiceJet, however, said that it is sending a replacement aircraft to Karachi to take the passengers to Dubai.