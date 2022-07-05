PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja says ‘life in danger’

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja has revealed that “his life is in danger” during a briefing in front of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee for Sports on Monday.

Raja added that the security threat forced him to purchase a bulletproof car for travelling purposes.

The former Pakistan cricketer also stated that he doesn’t get any salary and is yet avail entertainment allowance offered by the PCB.

“My salary as PCB chairman is zero,” Raja said. “I haven’t taken any unnecessary perks so far as chairman. I haven’t taken an entertainment allowance and spent just Rs250,000 on my official tours so far.”

“I have also raised the minimum salary, which stood at Rs20,000, in PCB by Rs5,000,” he added.

The PCB Chief also provided an update about the stadium in Larkana.

“I met Chief Minister Sindh [Syed Murad Ali Shah] regarding the stadium in Larkana. We want to improve the standard of cricket in Sindh. In many places, the stadiums are in really bad shape,” he said.

Raja also said that he has written a letter to Capital Development Authority (CDA) for building a stadium in Islamabad. He added that PCB wants to host some of the matches of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy in Islamabad.

The PCB Chairman also reiterated that, since September 2021 when he took charge, the Pakistan men’s cricket team has achieved an impressive 75 percent success-rate across all formats, which is the highest amongst all the Test playing nations.

It must be noted that former Pakistan captain and 1992 World Cup winner, Raja, was elected unanimously and unopposed as the PCB’s 36th Chairman for a three-year term in September last year.