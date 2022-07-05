Even politicians pass ‘indecent’ comments: Mani talks Lafangey ban

Lafangey has been banned for release in Pakistan after the censor board claimed it “unfit” for the country’s audience. However, Mani - who stars in the film - believes that there is nothing in Lafangey that hasn’t been done before.

Speaking to Samaa Digital, Mani shared that the Sindh Censor Board had requested a cut in the film which they complied with and removed. However, Punjab Censor Board put a ban on it without watching it completely. He added: “They only watch about 45 minutes of the film and banned it.”

Mani explained that the film did not include jokes or double-meaning phrases that haven’t been featured in Pakistani films before. He added that even politicians in Pakistan often pass “indecent” remarks to each other which means that there is nothing in the film that does not fit the norms of society at the moment.

Mani continued that the trailer was released and aired only after it was approved by the censor board. However, he also stressed that the censor board should consist of people who are familiar with the work and industry. He commented: “People who are in films or TV, film journalists are the kinds who should make up the censor board since they are more connected to the line of work.”

The popular TV host also opined: “Cinema is dying in Pakistan and the few people who are willing to make films, won’t do so anymore. If they do, they will take their films elsewhere.”

Mani added that the producer of Lafangey does not live in Pakistan and this decision only demotivates people who are willing to invest in Pakistani cinema.

He shared: “I think this is only happening because we thought of releasing the film on Eid. We should have released it later.” Mani concluded the film’s team will be holding a press conference soon to address the matter.

Lafangey was slated to release on Eidul Azha. The film stars Sami Khan, Mani, Mubeen Gabool, Saleem Miraj and Nazesh Jahangir in the lead roles.