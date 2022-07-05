Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 12pm - 5 July 2022 Samaa News Headlines 12pm - 5 July 2022 Jul 05, 2022 Samaa News Headlines 12pm - 5 July 2022 Recommended Eleven killed, 20 injured in Quetta rain-related incidents France caricatures, Sweden Quran burning, Indian comments ‘ugly manifestation’ of deliberate hate speech Pakistan’s Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest to climb Nanga Parbat Related Stories ‘There was no pulse & his body had turned blue’: Heroic couple recall saving child’s life in Naltar For the thrill of life: Daredevil stuntman driving in ‘well of death’ WATCH: Tourist couple goes viral for saving a child’s life in Naltar Valley Most Popular Will it rain in Karachi today? Medical board says Dua Zehra’s age is closer to 15 5 problems in Pakistan bigger than Maya Ali’s outfit choices