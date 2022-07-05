Shoaib Malik available for T20 World Cup

Pakistan’s veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik will be available for this year’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

According to Daily Express, Malik will be selected whenever skipper Babar Azam feels that the national side needs the former’s services.

The T20 World Cup will take place between October 16 and November 13.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has also confirmed that Malik hasn’t retired and is available for selection.

The Sialkot-born was recently named as one of the mentors for the upcoming Pakistan Junior League. If Malik is selected for the national side, a replacement will be named.

Malik last played for Pakistan in November last year during a T20I match against Bangladesh in Mirpur.

During the PSL earlier this year, Malik was the fourth highest run-scorer, 401, while playing for Peshawar Zalmi.

Despite being away from competitive cricket since the PSL, Malik continues to train and play local matches.

Malik, who made his international debut in 1999, is the first Pakistan and only the third player in the world to play in four different decades. The other two are Sachin Tendulkar and Sanath Jayasuriya.

The 40-year-old has featured in 35 Tests, 287 ODIs and 124 T20I matches over the course of his international career.