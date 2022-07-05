ATC sends Babar Ghauri on physical remand till July 12

An anti-terrorism court of Karachi has granted police physical remand of former federal minister Babar Ghauri till July 12, SAMAA TV reported.

The police informed the court that the former minister was arrested in a terrorism case registered in 2015.

Ghauri said he did not know about this case. He also rejected the allegations levelled against him by Saulat Mirza.

He has been kept at Super Highway Police Station and will be presented before the Sindh High Court on Tuesday.

Case no. 354 includes terrorism charges.

Ghauri was arrested as he landed at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport Monday night from the United States.

According to SAMAA Digital’s correspondent Aamir Majeed, the teams of police and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) apprehended the former minister.

On June 23, Ghauri approached the SHC for protective bail in two separate cases related to corruption reference and money laundering & terror financing case. The court accepted his application and granted two weeks protective bail.

