Karachi’s Covid-19 positivity rate falls to 7.92

The sixth wave of the pandemic has tightly gripped Karachi as the positivity rate soared to 7.92% compared to 3.45% all over the country.

As many as 435 new Covid-19 cases have been reported from Karachi over the past 24 hours compared to 76 in Lahore, 29 in Islamabad, 11 in Peshawar, and seven in Quetta.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) has released data for the last 24 hours which states that there are 18,950 Covid-positive patients in the country out of which 162 are in critical condition.

Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel has directed the provinces to increase coronavirus testing in the wake of a high positivity ratio.

“Instructions have been issued to the provinces to deal with any emergency.”

Patel said the provinces have been asked to keep their isolation centers and other things ready to deal with a climbing rate of Covid-19 positivity.

“Karachi is a congested city thereby there’s a need to increase testing,” he added.

Patel also asked people to avoid unnecessary travel to protect themselves from the virus.

The minister assured the public that the situation is ‘not critical’ as yet but advised them to practice caution, particularly during Eidul Azha and Muharram congregations.

“After Eid, a lot of people turn to Murree, Swat that leads to larger gatherings and road blockages. I request people to adopt caution in view of the current situation,” the health minister stressed.

“People should practice social distancing in markets and use a mask as well as sanitiser,” said Patel.