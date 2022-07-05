Pakistan’s Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest to climb Nanga Parbat

Pakistan’s Shehzroze Kashif has become the youngest, 20, climber in the world to scale the Nanga Parbat, 8,126 meters, today.

It must be noted that Nanga Parbat was Kashif’s eight eight-thousander. He is vying to become the youngest climber of the world to summit all 14 peaks above 8,000m.

Recently, Kashif also became the youngest mountaineer ever to scale the top five highest mountain peaks in the world. Kashif, also known as the ‘The Broad Boy’, achieved the unique feat after summiting 8463m-high Makalu – the fifth highest mountain in the world last month.

In 2021, Kashif etched his name in Guinness World Records as the world’s youngest climber to summit the world’s two tallest mountains — the 8,849-metre-high Everest and 8,611-metre-high K2 — in the same year.

Earlier in June this year, President Dr. Arif Alvi met renowned Pakistani mountaineers, Kashif, Sirbaz Khan and Abdul Joshi, in Islamabad.

Alvi praised the mountaineers for their commendable performance in a difficult sport.

He also urged the Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination and the Pakistan Sports Board to help out these mountaineers in terms of career development.

However, Kashif is unhappy with the lack of government support despite making the country proud at a young age.

“After I summitted Mount Everest, nobody even received my phone call,” Kashif told Geo News last month. “I was supposed to receive Rs5 million as reward for climbing Everest, however I have not even received Rs1 million so far.”

“I’m forced to take loans in order to pursue mountaineering and make records for Pakistan,” he added. “My father sold his house and plot to support me in the past but now even he is unable to fund me.”