Babar Ghauri’s daughter approaches SHC against father’s arrest

Former federal minister Babar Khan Ghauri’s daughter has filed a contempt of court appeal in the Sindh High Court (SHC) against her father’s arrest.

The court has accepted the application for immediate hearing, SAMAA TV’s reported.

Ghouri has formally been booked under anti-terrorism charges.

Former minister was arrested as he landed at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport (JIA) Monday night from United States (US).

He was part of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and has reached Pakistan after several years of self-exile.

According to SAMAA Digital’s correspondent Aamir Majeed, the teams of police and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) apprehended the former minister.

On June 23, Ghauri approached the SHC for protective bail in two separate cases related to corruption reference and money laundering & terror financing case. The court accepted his application and granted two weeks protective bail.

