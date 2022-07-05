ATC sends KU suicide attack ‘mastermind’ on physical remand

An Anti-Terrorism Court in Karachi has sent the alleged mastermind and facilitator of the Karachi University suicide attack on physical remand till July 16, SAMAA TV reported.

The suspect, who has been identified as Dad Baksh, is the commander of banned BLA and BLF-Karachi, the police said.

The police claimed that he was the mastermind behind the KU suicide attack in which three Chinese nationals along their driver were killed.

The Chinese were teachers at the Confucius Institute, University of Karachi.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) had arrested Dad Baksh from Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area.

The suspect was also allegedly involved in the killings of Chinese engineers in Karachi’s Gulbai.

The CTD claimed that he is trained in using explosive materials. He also used to receive finances from Afghanistan, the security forces alleged.

The law enforcers claimed that he was in contact with Habitan Bashir, husband of Karachi University suicide bomber Shari Baloch.

According to investigators, he was called to Karachi just before the Karachi University attack in April this year.