Monsoon rains, Babar Ghauri arrest, Rawalpindi Ring Road scandal

As many as six people were and dozens others were injured in rain related incidents on Monday as the first spell of monsoon rains hit country.

Adviser to the Chief Minister for Home Mir Zia Langove while updating the media about the situation in province said that as many as six people were killed and 13 were injured in the province.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority is sending relief goods to the areas most affected by rains, he said.

The downpour continued in several parts of Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) at regular intervals, and many low-lying areas were inundated.

Former federal minister Babar Khan Ghauri has been arrested as he landed at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport (JIA) Monday night from United States (US), SAMAA TV reported.

He was part of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and has reached Pakistan after several years of self-exile.

According to SAMAA Digital’s correspondent Aamir Majeed, the teams of police and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) apprehended the former minister.

According to SAMAA TV, Ghauri has been shifted to an unknown location by the law enforcement agencies.

An investigation into the Rawalpindi Ring Road (RRR) project has found that an inquiry initiated against the former Rawalpindi commissioner and project director was based on an illegal and mala fide report and that a previously approved alignment was optimal while a subsequent alignment caused a loss of Rs30 billion to the government.

For the first time in its history, Pakistan has recorded export volumes of over $30 billion in a single financial year.

However, record imports mean that the country continued to suffer from a crippling trade imbalance.

Data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Satistics (PBS) on Monday showed that in the financial year ending June 30, Pakistan exported goods worth $31.76 billion or around Rs5.66 trillion.